Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari Shares Pics Of Sohna-Dausa Stretch

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has shared photos of the Sohna-Dausa stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway that PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate on February 12. The minister said that it will take two hours to travel from Delhi to Jaipur after the inauguration of the project at an event in Delhi.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Nitin Gadkari said, "Magnificent clicks from the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway. It is going to be inaugurated by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji shortly."

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will cut the distance between Delhi and Jaipur's travel time in half, to roughly two hours.

As per the ministry, the 1,450 km long motorway is a prime example of top-notch highway construction. The expressway between Sohna in Haryana and Dausa in Rajasthan is the first leg of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway which, upon full completion, will stretch for around 1,390 km to be the country's longest expressway.

Passing through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat before entering Maharashtra for Mumbai, the eight-lane expressway is expandable to 12 lanes.