Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tunnel Collapse: 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Rajasthan's Kota

A section of an under-construction tunnel on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway collapsed in the Modak area of Ramganj Mandi, Rajasthan's Kota district, resulting in one fatality and injuring three others. According to Sujit Shankar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kota Rural, the incident occurred on Saturday night when laborers had gathered for a briefing at the construction site, as reported by PTI.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Shamsher Singh. Following the collapse, police and officials from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) rushed to the site. The injured were taken to a hospital in Kota for treatment, while Singh’s body was moved to the mortuary.

