Delhi murder convict nabbed in Mumbai after three-year run

New Delhi, April 11 A life convict in a murder case, who jumped parole and was on the run for the last three years, was arrested from Mumbai, a Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

To evade arrest, the accused, identified as Mohd. Mustaq, had changed his identity by shaving his beard and moustache.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amit Goel said that Mustaq, along with his two friends, had an altercation at a tea shop and the complainant's son informed the shop owner due to which accused persons got angry and threatened him.

On the next day, the accused persons called complainant's son and after some time, the complainant heard aloud noise. When the complainant came out of his house, he found his son in a pool of blood. The complainant's son died during treatment.

The complainant further alleged that out of grudge, all three accused persons had thrown his son from the fifth floor.

"After completion of the trial, Mustaq was sentenced to life imprisonment. He was released from jail on emergency parole for 90 days during COVID-19 pandemic on May 15, 2021 but he did not surrender and has been absconding since then," said the DCP.

However, on April 6, specific input was received that he is presently living in Mumbai.

"Acting upon the inputs, the team traced the convict/parole jumper from the densely populated slum area Govandi, Mumbai. As there was no specific address, the team acted as Election Officers and went to more than 500 houses to make voter cards for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The untiring efforts of the team resulted in the apprehending of the convict," said the DCP.

On interrogation, Mustaq disclosed that after he was released on emergency parole, he went to his village and got married.

"He did not have any source of income there and police were also looking for him so he went to Mumbai and started working there in embroidery godown," the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor