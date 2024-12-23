Delhi-NCR Experiences Light Rain Amid Chilling Cold; AQI Remains in 'Severe' Category

A thick layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Monday as Delhi experienced a harsh cold wave and light rain. The minimum temperature recorded in the city was 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum reached 20 degrees Celsius.

Visuals showed people taking refuge in night shelters located at Lodhi Road to escape the biting cold.

#WATCH | Delhi: The national capital witnesses sudden weather change with light drizzle.



(Visuals from Nehru Park) pic.twitter.com/uqIICbmeTX — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2024

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted below-normal cold wave days for northwestern India this winter.

Read Also | Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ level amid cold wave

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category. At 7 a.m., the AQI was measured at 403, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Several areas of the capital recorded 'severe' AQI levels, including Anand Vihar at 439, Ashok Vihar at 456, Bawana at 473, CRRI Mathura Road at 406, and Narela at 430.

AQI readings range from 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

Since December 16, GRAP stage IV measures have been in effect across the National Capital Region (NCR) due to worsening air quality. On December 22, the AQI in Delhi was recorded as 'very poor,' limiting visibility. On Sunday, the CPCB reported an AQI of 388 at 7 a.m. The AQI on Saturday was recorded at 398.

Several areas continued to see 'severe' air quality, with readings of 411 at Alipur, 427 at Anand Vihar, and 408 at RK Puram.