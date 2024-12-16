Delhi-NCR Pollution: Classes Up to 5 Shift to Hybrid Mode; Diesel Goods Vehicles Entry, Exit Banned Under GRAP III

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III has been reposed in Delhi-NCR after a significant rise in air pollution levels. Under these GRAP III rules, schools and colleges with up to 5th standards will move to hybrid mode in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Schools, colleges in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar to shift classes up to Class V to hybrid mode under GRAP III. #AirPollution#AQIpic.twitter.com/kzgy9quStA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 16, 2024

In addition, diesel goods vehicles will be banned from entering and leaving Delhi. To control dust pollution in the air, no demolition or excavation work will take place in the National Capital and surrounding districts. Delhi's AQI stood at 367 at 2 pm Poor air quality, caused by unfavourable weather conditions, often persists from November.

"Considering the highly unfavourable meteorological conditions including calm winds and very low mixing height leading the AQI of Delhi into the higher end of the very poor category, the panel's sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan decides to impose stage 3 of the revised GRAP schedule (issued on Friday) in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," an official order said.

The GRAP III restrictions also ban non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards within Delhi and non-essential diesel light commercial vehicles of BS-IV or older standards registered outside Delhi from entering the city.