Delhi-NCR Pollution Surge: BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla Criticizes AAP’s Inaction with Gas Mask Protest (Watch Video)

With pollution levels surging in Delhi-NCR, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla expressed his concerns by wearing a gas mask, criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for what he claimed was a lack of effective action on pollution control. Poonawalla pointed to the recurring issues of stubble burning in Punjab, accusing AAP of not addressing this source of pollution, while blaming external factors like Diwali and nearby states for the region's air quality crisis.

On Wednesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi dropped to 361, classified as “Very Poor,” with areas like Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, and Ashok Vihar recording AQIs near the hazardous mark of 400. The dense smog has resulted in reduced visibility, alongside a range of health issues for residents, including eye irritation, breathlessness, and respiratory issues. Local resident Upendra Singh noted that pollution, coupled with the falling temperatures, has exacerbated these problems, impacting daily life.

Air pollution in Delhi today breaking all limits



AQI is 400/500/600 plus



Delhi is a gas chamber thanks to AAP



📍heading to India Gate @ 9.15am



The Supreme Court recently addressed the situation, emphasizing that every citizen has a fundamental right to a pollution-free environment under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The court criticized the authorities for their failure to implement the ban on firecrackers during Diwali, arguing that this negligence infringes upon citizens' rights to health.