Delhi-NCR still hot but bearable on Tuesday

New Delhi, May 17 With a mostly clear sky and maximum temperatures ranging from 41.1 to 44.6 degrees Celsius, Delhi NCR on Tuesday had a relatively bearable day in the current spell of heat wave conditions with the weatherman predicting slightly higher temperatures for Wednesday.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung - Delhi's base station - was recorded at 41.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 27.5 degrees Celsius, both one notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Except one, all other observatories recorded maximum temperatures above 41 degrees Celsius: Palam (42.4), Lodhi Road (41.5), and Ridge (42.4), Aya Nagar (43), Jafarpur (42.7), Mungeshpur (44.6), Najafgarh (44.2), Pitampura (42.5), the Sports Complex near Akshardham Temple (42.4), and SPS Mayur Vihar (39.7), the IMD data showed.

In the NCR, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature at 44.5 degrees Celsius while Noida recorded 41.9 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted mainly clear sky for Wednesday with maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 43 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi NCR has had a series of heat waves since March and no significant rainfall that has had an impact on not just people but also the crop in northwest India. In the current spell of heat wave, all stations of Delhi recorded maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius with two of them breaching the 49 degrees Celsius mark on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor