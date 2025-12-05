Delhi: NDMC Vice Chairman opens 2 redeveloped parks in Sarojini Nagar Market

New Delhi, Nov 5 NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Friday inaugurated two redeveloped parks in Sarojini Nagar — Keshav Park and Sarojini Park, reiterating the Council’s commitment to improve urban spaces.

Addressing a gathering, Chahal underscored the importance of Sarojini Nagar Market as one of Delhi’s leading commercial hubs, attracting thousands of visitors every day.

He emphasised that the New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) mission is not only to fulfil functional civic requirements, but also to ensure that urban spaces provide beauty and recreational value for residents and visitors alike.

Chahal explained that the redevelopment of these parks involved extensive greening, tree plantations, landscaping, installation of benches, beautification, and civil infrastructure maintenance — transforming them into vibrant and welcoming green spaces for the community.

Chahal noted that although the NDMC covers only 3 per cent of Delhi’s total area, 55 per cent of its jurisdiction is under green cover.

On this occasion, the president of the Sarojini Nagar Market Traders Associations (MTA), Ashok Kumar Kalra, Vice President Surjit Singh Arora, General Secretary Nitin Bhatia, other Sarojini Nagar MTA representatives, NDMC Department Heads, and a large number of visitors from Sarojini Nagar Market were present.

The NDMC manages 1,450 acres of green spaces, including major parks like Nehru Park, Central Park, and Sanjay Lake.

The Vice Chairman also shared this year’s plantation achievements, saying that between April 1and October 31, the NDMC planted 3,426 trees, 2,993,429 shrubs, and 502 bamboo plants across its area.

To encourage public participation, the NDMC is running a special plantation drive under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “One Tree in the Name of Mother” initiative, involving citizens, students, and both government and private institutions.

He said the NDMC has also collaborated with over 20 foreign embassies — including Australia, Denmark, Korea, Mauritius, Netherlands, Poland, Sri Lanka, Portugal, Austria, and Lithuania — planting trees to foster shared commitment to greenery.

Chahal said that NDMC’s green initiatives demonstrate how urban greenery can transform cities into livable and inspiring spaces.

He urged visitors and the traders of Sarojini Nagar Market to support NDMC in maintaining the parks, keeping them clean, green, and attractive.

Sarojini Nagar Market Traders Association appreciated NDMC’s efforts to enhance urban green spaces.

Chahal also distributed certificates of appreciation to officers and staff from NDMC’s Health, Horticulture, and Civil Departments in recognition of their work in redeveloping the parks.

He added that these green efforts not only beautify New Delhi but also help reduce pollution levels — contributing towards building a clean, green city in keeping with the Prime Minister’s vision.

