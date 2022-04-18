Delhi: Neeraj Bawania gang's dreaded gangster held in encounter

New Delhi, April 18 Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old dreaded gangster of Neeraj Bawania gang after a brief exchange of fire in the outer north district of the national capital, an official said on Monday.

The accused, idenitfied as Rahul alias Panda, was involved in the murder of a Delhi Police Constable in 2016. Panda was already lodged in jail but got a parole which he jumped on March 15 and since then was absconding.

The accused jumped the parole period to eliminate the sole eyewitness of the Constable's murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police B.K. Yadav said on the basis of a tip-off about the accused Rahul's presence in the outer north area, a trap was laid at Sector-5 Industrial Area Bawana.

"When the accused reached there and on seeing the police party, he started indiscriminate firing on the police party. He fired six rounds from his pistol and the police also retaliated by firing six shots, of which one hit the right leg of the accused," DCP Yadav said.

The accused was then shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

