Delhi: New Mahindra Thar Crashes Out of Showroom After Buyer Accidentally Hits Accelerator – Watch Video

Delhi Thar Accident: A woman’s new Mahindra Thar crashed through a showroom wall and fell 15 feet to the ground during a puja ritual in East Delhi’s Nirman Vihar on Monday, September 8, 2025. A video of the incident went viral on social media. It shows a Thar overturned on the ground and the first-floor showroom glass shattered.

Always a woman, always a Tharpic.twitter.com/ryDjg6lk7h — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) September 9, 2025

According to the reports, the accident happened around 5 p.m. when 29-year-old Maani Pawar of Ghaziabad pressed the accelerator too hard while driving the SUV over a lemon, part of a blessing ritual for new vehicles. The Thar broke through a glass wall on the first floor and overturned outside.

Pawar, her husband Pradeep, and showroom salesman Vikas were inside the vehicle at the time. The airbags deployed and prevented serious injuries. All three were taken to Malik Hospital, treated and later discharged.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania reportedly said no case was registered as no complaint was filed.