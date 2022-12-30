Delhi New Year Celebrations: What's Allowed and What's Not
December 30, 2022
"What do we do on New Year's?" is one of the first things that comes to mind in December. The New Year is quickly approaching, and New Delhi is gearing up to ring in the New Year in style. As you may know, New Year's Eve parties in New Delhi are known for their opulence. However, in light of the threat posed by the new variation BF.7 and the increasing number of cases, the Delhi government has issued a restriction on New Year's Eve celebrations in Delhi. Everyone attending the party must abide by the rules.
Here's what's allowed and what's not:
- The Delhi government has issued an order authorising the deployment of state government teachers for COVID responsibilities at Delhi airport.
- Over 16,000 police officers, including 2,500 women, will be deployed throughout the city on New Year's Eve.
- There will be 1,600 police picket lines across the city.
- The Delhi Police Department will also implement a stringent anti-drug strategy.
- Anyone caught stunt biking, driving under the influence, driving too fast, driving recklessly, driving in a zigzag manner, or driving dangerously faces significant penalties.
- Unless they have a valid pass, cars are not permitted in the inner, middle, or outer zones.