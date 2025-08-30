Delhi News: Fire Breaks Out After Explosion in Bawana Factory, No Casualties Reported Yet

Delhi: Major explosion ripped through the factory in Bawana, on Friday evening. This incident took place in the evening around 9:15 pm, creating panic among the locals. Fire has caused significant damage. Prompt response from fire team brought blaze under control.

Fire department teams reached the site and brought the blaze under control. Following the accident police has launched the probe. As of now no casualties are reported.

Delhi: A massive explosion ripped through a factory in Bawana, causing extensive damage and a fire. Fire department teams reached the site and brought the blaze under control. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. More details are awaited pic.twitter.com/SdotwYAimL — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2025

In separate incident fire broke out in office of a spice factory on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh. This incident took place in Hapur district's Jasroop Nagar locality, Saturday, creating stir among citizen. According to initial reports this fire caused due to short circuit, but the exact cause behind it is not clear.

Locals stated that thick smoke and massive flames emerging from the building which created chaos in the area as people rushed to safety. Emergency services were quickly alerted and teams from the fire department arrived at the scene to bring the blaze under control.