Delhi-Noida Borders Witness Heavy Traffic Due to Increased Security Checks

Traffic jams continue at the Delhi-Noida borders due to barricades set up for security following a farmers' protest march towards Delhi that began on Monday. Farmers gathered at the Mahamaya Flyover on the Dadri-Noida Link Road and started their march around 11:30 AM, demanding land allocation and higher compensation for land acquired by the government. The protest was organized by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP).

The protest caused significant traffic congestion at the Delhi-Noida border on Monday, with slow traffic persisting into Tuesday as a result of ongoing security measures. The Mahamaya Flyover in Noida was particularly affected. The BKP reported that farmers from 20 districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh and Agra, participated in the march. Carrying banners and flags, some protesters crossed initial barricades set up by Noida Police, with a few climbing over or pushing through them.

They were eventually stopped by police near Dalit Prerna Sthal, approximately 1 km from the Chilla border, which serves as an entry point to Delhi. Senior police officers intervened in an attempt to calm the farmers. Due to the protests and police checks, commuters traveling via the Chilla border, DND Flyway, Delhi Gate, and Kalindi Kunj experienced long traffic delays. In addition, a group of farmers from Punjab, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, plans to march towards Delhi on December 6. They have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13.