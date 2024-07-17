Delhi on High Alert for Independence Day 2024 Amid Khalistani Threat

A high alert has been issued in the national capital ahead of Independence Day as Delhi Police has received inputs regarding a Khalistani plot. In response, Delhi Police Commissioner chaired a high-level meeting to address these concerns. Security measures have been significantly enhanced in Delhi following the receipt of these inputs.Recently, there has been a noticeable increase in Khalistani activities in India, with several incidents reported in Delhi.

Posters supporting Khalistan have appeared in various locations, including the Delhi Metro. Given these developments, Delhi Police have heightened their vigilance ahead of Independence Day. On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort, and comprehensive security arrangements are being put in place for the event. In a related development, Punjab Police recently carried out a major operation against the Khalistani network. They arrested three associates of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, who is based in Canada. These associates were involved in extortion networks, weapons smuggling from Pakistan, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities.

During a press conference, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma revealed that the latest arrests were made as part of ongoing investigations into an extortion case targeting a local industrialist. The arrested individuals, identified as Simranjit Singh, alias Simma, Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, Dilbagh Singh, alias Baga, Dilpreet Singh, and Sajandeep Singh, alias Sajan, all hail from Tarn Taran. They have been charged under Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.



