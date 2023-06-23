Delhi: One arrested for duping people by posing as Army official

New Delhi [India], June 23 : Delhi Police busted a gang of fraudsters and arrested a man involved in duping people by posing as an Army official, police said on Friday.

On the basis of technical surveillance police arrested the accused on June 15 from Mewat in Nuh district of Haryana. The arrested accused was identified as Ali Mohammad and two mobile phones and three SIM cards have been recovered from his possession, police said further.

Till now police have traced a money trail of more than Rs 22 lakh and further efforts are going on to unearth the previous incidences. Previous victims of the gang are also being contacted on the basis of Call Detail Records (CDR) as well as Whatsapp Chat analysis, they said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara, on June 10, the complainant Suraj Mal Vihar, a resident of Shahdara, filed a complaint at Cyber cell police station Shahdara. Wherein he alleged that he is having a business in wire manufacturing. On June 8, he received a call and the caller introduced himself as an Army officer and said that he require wires for Army School.

After having a discussion on phone, deal was settled on an amount of Rs 47, 790. Further, on June 9, he received a WhatsApp call from another number and caller sent him two account numbers and asked him to transfer Rs 5 to above-mentioned bank account and assured him that a double amount will be refunded to his Bank account.

The complainant did the same as he was asked to do and also received a double amount in his bank account. Further, the fraudster allured him to transfer Rs 47785 and Rs 12335 but he did not receive any amount back, said DCP Shahdara.

After that, the complainant reached out police and filed a complaint following which an investigation of the case was taken up by the police and an arrest was made subsequently.

During interrogation, it has been revealed that this is a gang of fraudsters who are doing this online fraud and are involved in duping many persons.

In the present case, the other group members withdrew the cheated amount and handed it over to the accused Ali Mohammad, who distributed the amount among the gang members as per their role.

So far, a total of 15 complaints from various states have been identified which are linked to arrested persons.

