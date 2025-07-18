Delhi: Over 20 Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Say Police

Delhi Police on Friday, July 18, said that more than 20 schools in the National Capital have received bomb threat emails. The emergency team and bomb squad rushed to schools. According to the Delhi Fire Services, among them, Abhinav Public School in Rohini Sector 3, Richmond Global School in the Paschim Vihar area received bomb threats. The fire department and the Delhi police were on the spot.

Also Read | House Collapse in Mumbai: 4 Injured After Two-Storey House Collapses in Bandra East.

The emails contain information about explosives planted in the premises of schools in the National Capital. Bomb disposal squad, Delhi Police and the Fire department are at schools. Schools were evacuated as a precaution, but no suspicious items were found. Authorities are investigating the source of the emails

More than 20 schools have received bomb threat mails today, say Delhi Police. https://t.co/vEPu3y7pMn — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2025

"Richmondd Global School in the Paschim Vihar area of Delhi receives bomb threat. Fire department and Delhi police on the spot," Delhi Fire Service told the news agency ANI. This comes days after nearly ten schools and one college in the national capital received bomb threats via email over the last three days, prompting police action and temporary closures.