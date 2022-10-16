Delhi: Person impersonating himself as IAF officer caught by Police

A 40-year-old man who allegedly disguised himself as a Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was caught when he went for the renewal of a special airport pass- not available to the general public. He was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday.

"Firoz Gandhi (40), posing as a Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) office was arrested", officials said. Adding that he had approached BCAS for renewal of his Aerodrome Entry Pass.

Delhi Police recovered 19 stamps, 2 uniforms & other incriminating material from his possession.

Earlier, in September Mumbai Police arrested four persons for allegedly attempting to dupe a businessman by posing as officers of the Central Bureau (CBI).

Four people pretending to be officials of CBI and police entered the office of Aastik Trading Centre in Goregaon and demanded Rs 5 lakh.

After being informed police arrived at the spot and arrested four people. Fake CBI and Police ID cards were also recovered from them, the Goregaon Police said.

The businessman told police that he needed around Rs 1.6 crore as loan and contacted a person and after some time the fake officials arrived at his office.According to police there were cased registered against the four arrested at several police stations on charges of duping.

As per police, the gang used to target rich businessmen and their modus operandi was to trap people by offering them loans and then conduct fake raids and demand money by pretending to be CBI and police officers.

In another incident, Assam Police in August arrested two persons in Karimganj district for allegedly posing as CBI officers in order to extort money.

Partha Pratim Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district, said that, on August 18, they had received a complaint from a businessman from the Patharkandi area.

"The businessman had received an extortion call and the person who used to impersonate himself as a CBI officer had demanded Rs 2 lakh. Immediately we tracked the mobile phone number and launched an operation and apprehended two persons, namely Dilwar Hussain and Rashid Ahmed. Rashid Ahmed had used the mobile phone of Dilwar Hussain and impersonated himself as a CBI officer," Das said.

( With inputs from ANI )

