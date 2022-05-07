Delhi Police arrest three for gang rape of minor

Delhi Police have arrested three men, on Friday, accused of allegedly gang-raping a 15-year old at a Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) factory in Outer Delhi's Narela.

According to the police, the incident happened on Wednesday night, when the accused had made the minor drink a beverage laced with intoxicants.

"A PCR call regarding the rape of a girl at a factory in DSIIDC Narela was received around 8 pm on Friday (May 6). The girl was made to drink (cola) laced with intoxicated material and was then taken to a room on the top floor, where the accused persons allegedly committed the crime," said Brijender Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North.

"Later, the girl was dropped outside her house," Yadav added.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the victim to a hospital. She was later discharged and is currently stable.

Based on the enquiry, the police have arrested the three accused from their hideouts in the factory.

Legal action has been taken against the trio - Narender (40), Mohit (22), and Parvinder alias Katta (30), under the sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 ( Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

It has been reported that the victim used to work at the same factory where the crime happened.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor