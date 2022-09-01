Delhi Police arrests man who shot at school girl

New Delhi, Sep 1 The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a man who opened fire at a school girl when she was returning home in Sangam Vihar area on August 25.

The accused, identified as Arman Ali, was arrested by the Tigdi police team.

"We had arrested his aides last week while he was on the run. The victim in her statement to the police said that she was in touch with Ali for two years through social media. But since 4-5 months, she was not talking with him but he was still chasing her continuously," the police said.

On August 25 at around 3.47 p.m., Ali chased the victim while she was returning home riding her scooty.

In Sangam Vihar's B Block, the accused, who was accompanied by his two aides, opened fire at her.

She suffered a bullet injury on her shoulder and was shifted to Batra Hospital

