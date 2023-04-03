Delhi Police arrests two Gogi gang criminals after encounter

New Delhi [India], April 3 : Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two criminals from the Gogi gang after an encounter in the Narela area, police said on Sunday.

The arrested criminals were identified as Sanju and Manjeet.

According to the police, both were involved in the murder in Sonipat, Haryana.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has busted a gang of imposters posing as officials of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) and extorting money in the Outer North district in the national capital.

Police have arrested six persons including Dimple Panchal (38), Sonu Sahni (35), Vinod (45), Mohit (32) years, Mukesh (49), and Deepak Tyagi (38), accused of posing as officials of Delhi Police AATS and extorting hefty sums.

According to Delhi Police, "On March 31, information was received in AATS, Outer North District, that one gang, posing as police personnel are extorting money in the name of AATS from various persons in the Bawana Industrial Area."

Immediately, police said, a team was constituted to nab the accused.

The six accused were arrested on the spot, police said, adding that one uniform of Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was recovered.

"The accused persons were arrested and on further interrogation, they disclosed that they were impersonating AATS Staff and used to extort money from bootleggers," Delhi Police said.

