Delhi Police arrests two more accused in Jahangirpuri violence case

Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Monday arrested two more accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case.

Yunus and Salim have been accused of distributing swords, added the police.

With the arrest of the two, the police have nabbed a total of 33 people, including three juveniles, in the case so far.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.

