Delhi police behaving like goons, says DCW Swati Maliwal

New Delhi [India], May 4 : The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday morning was spotted with the wrestlers at the protest site at Jantar Mantar, informed Deputy Commisioner of Police.

"Hon'ble Chairperson DCW was stopped at the barricade by an officer and let go immediately. She is presently inside the protest site. There is no restriction on individual entry to Jantar Mantar," tweeted DCP.

However, Maliwal claimed that she was not allowed to meet the wrestlers on Wednesday night. She alleged that the Delhi police pushed her and forcefully dragged her to a car which took her to the police station, while she was trying to meet the wrestlers.

While talking to , Maliwal further alleged, "I tried to meet the wrestlers on Wednesday. However, I was not allowed by the Delhi police to meet the wrestlers. Delhi police personnel pushed me. They forcefully dragged me into a car and brought me to the police station."

She further alleged, "I was made to sit in the police station for the entire night. I cannot understand why the Delhi police are behaving like goons. Brij Bhushan is a Gunda, he should be arrested and put behind bars. Unfortunately, the situation is such that Olympian wrestlers sit at the protest while the DCW chairperson is dragged to the police station."

She added that she is in a statutory post. It's her duty to meet the wrestlers. Why are Delhi police doing hooligsm with me? she questioned. Delhi police are giving out a message that whoever will help the protesting wrestlers, will be scared off, she stated.

Earlier on Thursday, Maliwal slammed Delhi police for not arresting the apex wrestling body chief and BJP MP Brij chief Bhushan Singh against whom charges of sexual exploitation have been levelled by ace wrestlers.

She alleged, "I have come to meet the girls (wrestlers) again since it is my duty. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik told us they were being tortured, and there were police officers who were drunk and misbehaved with them. I am concerned for their safety. Why is Delhi Police protecting Brij Bhushan? Why is Delhi Police not arresting him?"

"What else will Delhi Police do to save Brij Bhushan? Delhi Police has registered an FIR on the behest of SC," she added.

She further added, "Till now the statement of the minor girl has not been taken. Instead of arresting Brij Bhushan, Delhi Police is harassing girls".

Ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Mallikh and other top grapplers were continuously protesting against sexual harassment charges against the WFI chief; they are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan.

On Wedneday, the Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha arrived at Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers have been staging a protest for the last 11 days demanding that action be taken against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

Three months ago prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI Chief, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

The committee was tasked with submitting a report on the issue to the ministry. The wrestlers launched a fresh protest in April. On April 30, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against WFI president Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers by him. Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief.

