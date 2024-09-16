Delhi: Police Bust Fake Visa Racket in Tilak Nagar, 6 Arrested (Watch Video)

Delhi police have made a significant breakthrough in combating the issuance of fake visas. On Sunday, officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) uncovered a counterfeit visa operation in Tilak Nagar. The operation led to the arrest of six agents and the recovery of 16 Nepalese and two Indian passports with fake Schengen visas.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Usha Rangnani reported that the investigation began on September 2, following information from the Bureau of Immigration about an Italy-bound passenger with a fake Sweden visa. An FIR was lodged, and a probe was initiated.

The police discovered that the counterfeit operation was part of a large syndicate managed by a gang with multiple members. The authorities recovered 30 fake visas, 23 counterfeit rubber stamps representing various countries, and equipment including watermark machines, dyeing machines, printers, and computers.

Among those arrested, two individuals, including one named Balbir, have prior criminal records. The factory, which had been operating for about five years, produced 30 to 50 fake visas per month using secure communication apps such as Telegram and Signal.

