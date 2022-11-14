Delhi Police bust pan-India Ola electric scooty scam, 20 arrested

New Delhi, Nov 14 Delhi Police have busted a pan-India Ola electric scooty scam and arrested 20 persons in connection.

According to a senior police official, the Outer-North district's Cyber Crime police team arrested the 20 accused during a combination of raids in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Patna.

The accused had duped more than 1,000 victims to the tune of crores on the pretext of Ola electric scooty bookings as well as dealership, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor