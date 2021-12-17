Delhi Police Commissioner launches Yuva 2.0 to keep youth away from crime

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday launched 'YUVA 2.0' under the aegis of flagship community policing initiative of Delhi Police 'YUVA' to keep youth away from crime.

According to the Delhi police, PRO press release, the initiative is intended to engage and steer street children and youth towards the mainstream of society, providing them opportunities to realize their potential through skill development training, so that youngsters do not slip into the world of crime.

The commissioner appreciated the endeavour of South District and stated that "although Delhi Police is accountable for controlling crime and maintaining law and order for a peaceful society but through community policing initiatives like YUVA, Delhi Police aims to contain first-time criminals so that they may be motivated to mend their mistakes and help society in nation-building."

YUVA 2.0 is yet another step in the direction of strengthening this bond between police and the public in dealing with the challenges of safety and security, Asthana said.

"Delhi Police has joined hands with employment providers to impart vocational training along with job opportunities to youth from vulnerable groups. This has the dual benefit of providing them with livelihood opportunities and keeping our streets safe by weaning them away from the world of crime," he stated.

As per the release, YUVA is an initiative of the Delhi Police to provide job oriented training and skill development for underprivileged and marginalized youth across all the districts in Delhi.

The journey began with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Centre providing financial support, while Delhi Police selected the eligible youth and arranged space for training, the press statement said.

Under this unique community policing initiative, Delhi Police has imparted professional training to more than 14,000 youth out of whom more than 8,000 have been provided employment and many have started their own ventures, the release read.

In YUVA 2.0, Delhi Police through its newly established YUVA Training Centers at Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar and Saket will provide a comprehensive training programme whereby these young boys and girls will be trained in the hospitality and retail sectors and will also be provided jobs to make their dreams come true.

As of December 15, 2021, more than 835 youths have been imparted skill training in South District out of which 600 youths have got jobs in various sectors through job fairs/placement drives, said in a press statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor