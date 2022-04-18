Delhi Police Commissioner meets sub-inspector injured in Jahangirpuri violence, assures support

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday late night visited a sub-inspector's residence who sustained a bullet injury during the violence in Jahangirpuri, and assured him of full support from the department.

Sub-Inspector Meda Lal of Jahangirpuri Police Station had suffered the injury during the violent clashes that took place between two communities during a religious procession on April 16 evening.

Asthana enquired about Lal's well-being and said that the entire Force is proud of his courage displayed at the site of violence.

"CP Delhi visited Sub-Inspector Meda Lal of Police Station Jahangirpuri at his residence and enquired about his well being. CP, Delhi informed SI Meda Lal that the entire Force is proud of his courage and sense of duty, which helped in quickly controlling the unruly mob," said a statement by the Delhi police.

"He assured him of all possible support and assistance from the Department during these testing times," added the statement.

One more accused has been arrested in connection with clashes that broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, taking the total number of arrests so far to 21.

Two juveniles have also been apprehended in the connection with the incident that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

"One more accused has been arrested in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case. He is found to be previously involved in a robbery and an attempt to murder case under Jahangirpuri Police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-West, Usha Rangnani.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the district police are jointly probing the incident, said Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

Of the 20 accused persons in the case, 14 were produced before the Rohini court on Sunday, which sent two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - to police custody for one day. The remaining 12 were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor