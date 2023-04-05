Delhi Police conducts flag march in Jahangirpuri ahead of Hanuman Jayanti

New Delhi, April 5 Delhi Police on Wednesday conducted a flag march here in the Jahangipuri area a day ahead of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

"Hanuman Jayanti celebration at Jahangirpuri is being regulated in consultation with the organisers. We are ensuring that it takes place in a safe and secure manner," said Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Deependra Pathak.

The police also regularised the route for Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri area after the VHP expressed its wish to take out a procession on the occasion.

On VHP's request, a senior police officer said: "We have examined their request and we have regularised the route after making it short for a short distance and adequate security will be deployed in the district to maintain the law and order situation."

In April last year, communal clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri during a procession that was taken out to mark Hanuman Jayanti.

At least eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the violence.

While a procession was passing through a mosque area, stone pelting had started, triggering the clashes.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has urged all states to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti on April 6.

The MHA has issued an advisory to all states and Union territories to sensitise law enforcement agencies and monitor any factor that could disrupt peace and harmony in society.

