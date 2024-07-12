Delhi Police Detains State BJP President Virendra Sachdeva During Protest Against AAP Government Over Increased Electricity Bills

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police detained the state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva during a protest by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government at Delhi's ITO. The protest was organized to voice the public's grievances over the recent hike in electricity bills. Hundreds of BJP supporters gathered at the iconic ITO crossing, holding placards and chanting slogans against the AAP government. The demonstration quickly escalated as party members accused the ruling party of failing to manage the city's electricity supply and burdening citizens with exorbitant bills.

Electricity bills in Delhi have gone up since May 1, as power companies have hiked electricity tariffs affecting many households and businesses. The increase in tariffs is evident in the bills that residents are receiving in July. The hike is applicable in areas served by two BSES companies - BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL).While Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited has not increased its rates, BRPL and BYPL have introduced noticeable hikes. The increase in electricity rates has been made under Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC). This adjustment is made to cover the costs that power distribution companies incur while purchasing electricity from power generation companies. The higher costs are then passed on to consumers through their electricity bills.

This increase in tariffs will be in effect for three months starting from May 1. After this period, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) will review the situation and issue further orders based on petitions from the power companies. Residents in the affected areas are now facing higher electricity bills. For many, this increase comes as a burden, especially during the summer months when electricity consumption is typically higher due to the use of air conditioning and cooling devices. It is worth noting that Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, which serves other parts of Delhi, has not raised its electricity tariffs. Customers in these areas will not see any change in their electricity bills for now.The recent hike in electricity tariffs by BRPL and BYPL has resulted in higher bills for many residents in Delhi amid an increase in demand for power supply