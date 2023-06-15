Delhi Police files cancellation report in minor wrestler's case, next hearing on July 4

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Delhi Police have filed a cancellation report in Delhi Patiala House Court in the minor's case in the FIR against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The next date of hearing in the case is July 4. A cancellation report is filed in cases when no corroborative evidence is found.

"We have filed the final report in the POCSO case. The next date of hearing is July 4," Atul Srivastava, Special Public Prosecutor, said.

The father of a minor wrestler had told a television channel last week that he has "corrected" the statement in connection with the case against Brij Bhushan Singh and he had filed a false complaint against him "out of anger".

Olympian Bajrang Punia later stated that the father of the minor girl had said that he "was under a lot of pressure" and that the entire family was "in depression".

He had said that if the chargesheet in the complaint by the wrestlers is not filed by June 15 as assured by the government, the wrestlers will go for a bigger protest.

