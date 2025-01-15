Delhi Police Files FIR Against AAP Over AI-Generated Photos and Videos of PM Modi and Amit Shah

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly sharing AI-generated photos and videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the party's official X handle, according to police sources. The case was registered under relevant sections at the North Avenue police station, though details of the FIR have not been disclosed.

According to the sources, they had received a complaint regarding some objectionable photos and videos of the prime minister and home minister on the official X handle of the Aam Aadmi Party.

AAP allegedly posted AI-generated videos on January 10 and 13, one of which used deepfake technology to swap the faces of villains from a 90s Bollywood film with those of BJP leaders. The audio in the video was altered to depict a conversation about Delhi polls, according to an officer. After reviewing the complaint, the officer confirmed that an FIR was registered, and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Reacting to the development, the Aam Aadmi Party said it is the BJP's "standard SOP" as elections draw closer. False cases are being registered to divert attention from real issues concerning the people. Their next step is likely to target Chief Minister Atishi and Manish Sisodia with arrests and raids as part of their political vendetta, an AAP statement alleged.

