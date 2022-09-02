Delhi Police head constable becomes road rage victim

New Delhi, Sep 2 A Delhi Police head constable was assaulted by two motorcycle-borne men in west Delhi's Vikaspuri in an alleged road rage incident, police said on Friday.

The incident took place late on Thursday, and after receiving a PCR call, a police team was immediately sent to the spot.

The accused, who were riding a motorcycle, had an argument with head constable, Vipin who was driving a car, and assaulted him, a police official said.

"The motorcycle riders asked him to stop the car near metro pillar number 631 in Vikaspuri area. When he stopped, they assaulted him," the official said.

Vipin, who is posted at Madipur police post and lives in Najafgarh, was taken to a nearby government hospital.

Police said that they have lodged a case and a team has been formed to nab the assailants.

