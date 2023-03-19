Delhi police issue traffic advisory in view of rally by farmers tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 19 : Sanyukt Kisaan Morcha is orgzing a Kisaan Rally on 20 March at Ramleela Ground, New Delhi. As per the orgzers, around 20,000 to 25,000 participants are likely to attend the same, who will start coming to Ramlila Ground from the intervening night of 19-20, March 2023.

According to Delhi Traffic police, there are some diversions points like Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Minto Road R/L, R/A Kamala Mkt. to Hamdard Chowk, Ajmari Gate, Bhavbhuti Marg, Chaman Lal Marg, Paharganj Chowk

"Traffic restrictions/regulation/diversion may be imposed on 20 March from 9 am on these road stretches and surrounding roads/stretches are Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, From Minto Road R/L to R/A Kamla Mkt., Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg ( Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), R/a Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg., Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road, Pahargaj Chowk and R/A Jandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate," Delhi traffic police said in an advisory.

Delhi Traffic police have given some instructions to the general public.

"People are advised to avoid above mentioned Roads/ Stretches. The commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route. Avail public transport to help decongestion of roads, Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots, and Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic, in case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the Police," the traffic advisory said.

