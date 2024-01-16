Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Republic Day Parade Rehearsals – Details Inside

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory regarding restrictions near India Gate in central Delhi due to the Republic Day parade rehearsals. The advisory specifies that these restrictions will be in effect for four days, starting from January 17 to 21.

According to the advisory, the Republic Day parade rehearsals are scheduled to take place on Kartavya Path on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, moving from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. To ensure the smooth progress of the parade, traffic restrictions will be implemented at Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavya Path-Janpath Crossing, Kartavya Path-Mansingh Road Crossing, and Kartavya Path-C Hexagon from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm on these dates.

Kartavya Path itself, stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, will be closed for traffic during these rehearsals, leading to diversions. Delhi Police advises motorists to anticipate congestion on affected roads and kindly adhere to the guidance provided by traffic police personnel.

To minimize disruptions, the advisory suggests alternative routes for motorists. Those heading towards Vinay Marg, Shanti Path, and destinations beyond New Delhi are recommended to take Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - roundabout RML - Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street - Mandir Marg. Following these routes will enable a smoother journey towards North Delhi and New Delhi, as per the advisory.