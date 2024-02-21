Delhi Police launch crackdown after massive drug bust

New Delhi, Feb 21 The Delhi Police have initiated a crackdown after the seizure of 400 kg synthetic stimulant, known as 'Meow Meow, from two makeshift godowns in the Hauz Khas area.

The massive drug bust took place on Tuesday after specific inputs of Pune Police.

Meow Meow, scientifically termed as Mephedrone, is a potent synthetic stimulant often associated with party culture due to its euphoric effects. Its consumption poses significant health risks and can lead to addiction and adverse mental health outcomes.

“Police teams have started gathering intelligence information and raids will be conducted on suspected drug dens and storage facilities across the city. These raids will be part of a concerted effort to disrupt the supply chain of narcotics and apprehend those involved in their trafficking,” said a senior police official.

In an extensive operation spanning two days, police have uncovered a substantial 1,100 kilograms of the prohibited substance Mephedrone (MD). The total value of the seized drugs is estimated to exceed Rs 3,000 crore, following raids conducted in Pune and New Delhi.

According to Pune Police, the operation commenced with the apprehension of three drug traffickers in Pune on Monday, coinciding with the confiscation of 700 kg of Mephedrone.

Subsequent interrogation of these accused led to the discovery of an additional 400 kg of the synthetic stimulant stored in warehouse-like structures situated in the Hauz Khas area of Delhi.

Another significant quantity of Mephedrone was found stockpiled in Pune, specifically within the Kurkumbh MIDC area.

“We were informed by the Pune Police on Tuesday and we assisted them in raids,” said a senior Delhi Police official.

