Delhi Police nab robbery accused after 12-year manhunt

New Delhi, Oct 1 In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has apprehended a man who had been on the run for 12 years in connection with a violent daylight robbery in Kirti Nagar in 2013.

The accused, Gautam Yadav (32), originally from Jamui district, Bihar, had been declared a Proclaimed Offender and carried a reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The case dates back to March 8, 2013, when a woman from Kirti Nagar filed a complaint stating that her servant, Gautam Yadav, along with three associates, had forcibly entered her home, tied her up, gagged and robbed her of gold jewellery, including bangles, a chain with a locket, and a ring. The brutality of the incident had sent shockwaves through the community at the time.

While two of the accused, Suraj Yadav and Suresh Yadav, were arrested during the initial investigation, Gautam Yadav managed to evade law enforcement for over a decade.

A special team under Inspector Mahipal, operating under ACP Satendra Mohan and the overall supervision of DCP Harsh Indora, was tasked with tracking down the absconder. Acting on a key lead, the team traced Yadav to Gangeshwar Nagar, Jaipur, where he was arrested on September 30, after a swift and well-planned operation.

“The operation is a testimony to the untiring efforts, patience, and sharp field craft of the Crime Branch team, which ensured the arrest of a wanted criminal who had remained untraceable for more than a decade,” stated DCP Indora, in the official press release.

During interrogation, Yadav admitted to conspiring with accomplices and exploiting the trust of his employer. He helped the gang enter the house and participated in tying and gagging the victim before looting the valuables.

Since fleeing Delhi, Yadav kept changing locations, moving across Chennai, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, and took up odd jobs, including an e-rickshaw driver, and avoided visiting his native village during the day to prevent detection.

Originally from Village Kharik, in District Jamui, Bihar, Yadav is uneducated and fell into criminal activities during his early years in Delhi, forming associations with known offenders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor