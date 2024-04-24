Delhi police nab thief targeting cars of Tihar Jail visitors

New Delhi, April 24 A thief who used to break into cars belonging to people visiting the inmates at Tihar Jail and steal valuables has been arrested by the Delhi Police after a trap was laid following numerous complaints.

The accused has been identified as Prakash a.k.a Prasanjeet (39). The police said they have also arrested Md Sohail (35), who used to buy the stolen items from the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, said that a team from the Hari Nagar police station observed a pattern of thefts involving mobile phones and other valuables from the vehicles parked near Tihar Jail.

“Subsequently, a team was formed to conduct an operation in plainclothes at the specified location. During the operation, Prakash was caught red-handed stealing mobile phones and other valuables from a car,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, it was revealed that he was a habitual offender and had stolen many mobile phones from near Gate No. 4 and sold them to Sohail.

“Seven mobile phones have been recovered from the possession of Sohail, a mobile mechanic who used to sell the spare parts of the stolen mobiles,” the DCP added.

IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor