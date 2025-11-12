Delhi Police nab two auto-lifters; recover stolen scooters, motorcycles

New Delhi, Nov 12 The Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two auto-lifters and recovered six stolen scooters and two motorcycles from their possession. The arrests came after the police analysed over 300 CCTV camera feeds across the South-West district to trace the culprits.

According to a statement issued by the South-West District Police, the arrested individuals have been identified as Rohit alias Bona (36), a resident of Kailashpuri, Palam Colony, and Pankaj alias Dabra (33), a resident of Israil Camp, Rangpuri Pahadi, Delhi. Both are alleged to be habitual offenders involved in multiple cases of vehicle theft in the district.

In response to a recent spike in two-wheeler thefts across the South-West district, the AATS was directed to investigate theft locations, examine CCTV footage, and identify active offenders. A dedicated team was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Ram Kumar, in charge of AATS/South-West District, and under the close supervision of ACP (Operations) Vijay Pal Singh Tomar.

The team included ASI Praveen, ASI Jaipal, ASI Dharmender, ASI Vinod Kumar, HC Mohit, HC Narender, HC Ravinder, HC Devender, HC Prashant, HC Manoj Moral, and Constable Praveen. The officers were tasked with collecting local intelligence and monitoring suspicious movements in the areas where thefts had recently occurred.

After extensive surveillance and review of more than 300 CCTV cameras, the team identified two suspects -- Rohit, active in the Delhi Cantt Sub-Division, and Pankaj operating in the Vasant Kunj Sub-Division. Acting on secret information, police teams conducted separate raids on the intervening night of November 10-11.

In the first operation, Rohit was apprehended in the Brahmpuri Sagarpur area while riding a stolen scooter. Upon verification, the vehicle was found to be stolen under E-FIR No. 029891/25, registered under Section 305(B) BNS at Paschim Vihar police station.

In the second operation, Pankaj was arrested from Bangali Tola Park, Rangpuri Pahadi, while riding a stolen TVS Ntorq scooter. The vehicle was found to be stolen in E-FIR No. 024991/25 under Section 305(B) BNS at Vasant Kunj police station

Subsequent interrogations and raids led to further recoveries. Based on Rohit’s disclosure, police recovered two stolen scooters from Nala Road near Shakuntla Hospital and one stolen motorcycle from near the petrol pump on Pankha Road, Janakpuri. At Pankaj’s instance, two more scooters and one motorcycle were recovered near Arjun Camp, Mahipalpur.

Police added that Rohit has been identified in CCTV footage linked to E-FIR No. 27557/25 (PS Palam Village) and E-FIR No. 23597/25 (PS Sagarpur), confirming his involvement in additional vehicle theft cases.

A senior police officer stated that both accused have been previously involved in similar crimes and sold stolen vehicles to buyers in Delhi and neighbouring areas. Further investigation is underway to trace their associates and identify potential receivers of stolen property.

