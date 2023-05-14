Delhi Police nabs interstate arms trafficker for supplying firearms in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], May 14 : Delhi Police Special Cell has nabbed an interstate arms trafficker for supplying firearms to criminals of Delhi-NCR.

The arms trafficker was arrested at Sun Dial Park under Barapula Flyover in the national capital, informed the police on Sunday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP) Special Cell Rajiv Ranjan Singh, "A team of Special Cell arrested an illegal firearms trafficker identified as Shivam Prajapati (23), a native of Kolgama district of Satna in Madhya Pradesh. Ten illegal pistols of .32 bores meant for supply to the criminals of Delhi-NCR have been recovered from him."

Specific information received stated that an illicit firearms trafficker Shivam, a resident of Satna, Madhya Pradesh had procured firearms from a person identified as Amit of Rewa in MP.

"It was revealed that the accused was on his way to Delhi to deliver the consignment of weapons to one of his contacts near the Sun Dial Park, at around 6 PM under Barapula Flyover on May 6," the officials stated.

Accordingly, a trap was laid around Sun Dial Park at about 6.10 PM.

"During the search, 10 pistols of .32 bores were recovered from the possession of the accused," said the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Special Cell Police Station in Delhi.

