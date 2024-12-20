Delhi Police on High Alert After Abandoned Bag Found Near Delhi BJP Office; Investigation Underway (Watch Video)

An abandoned bag was recovered near the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) head office in Delhi on Friday, December 20. The area was cordoned off, and the bag was confiscated by police.

Visuals From the Spot

#WATCH | Delhi: An unattended bag was found near the Delhi BJP office today. The area was cordoned off and the bag was confiscated by police.



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/1q712tR8Vc — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2024

After the unclaimed bag, the Delhi Police issued a high alert in the National Capital and beefed up security in the area. However, after an initial investigation, it was revealed that a journalist had left his bag outside the office of the Saffron Party.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, a private school in Delhi's Dwarka area had received a bomb threat, prompting police to dispatch emergency response teams to the site. As a precaution, classes were moved online. The threat targeted DPS Dwarka in the southwest part of the national capital.

"We received a call regarding the bomb threat at 5:02 am from DPS, Dwarka in Sector 23," the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.