Delhi Police Personnel Seen on Video Kicking Muslims Offering Namaz on Road, Probe Ordered

A Delhi police personnel was seen kicking people who were offering namaz on the road near a mosque in the National Capital. The scene of the incident was captured on video by the bystanders and the video making rounds on the social media websites.

The incident reportedly took place at a mosque in Delhi's Inderlok area. However, the exact location has not been revealed in the video shared by X users.

A Delhi police officer was seen kicking people who were offering namaz on the road in an incident reportedly from Inderlok, Delhi.



Police initiated an enquiry into the matter. — Amit Pandey (@yuva_journalist) March 8, 2024

In a viral clip lasting less than a minute, it can be seen that the cop kicks people offering Friday prayers on the road. Immediately after this, the people present raised objections, and there is a fierce verbal fight broke out between the constable and the group of people present there. A protest erupted in the area following the incident.

“An enquiry into the matter has been initiated. Appropriate action will be taken,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena, according to the news agency PTI.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared the viral video and wrote, "The motto of Amit Shah's Delhi Police is peace, service, justice...working diligently."

Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi condemned the incident and said the Delhi Police must file a case against the police officer who kicked the Muslims offering their namaz. "This @DelhiPolice soldier kicking a person while offering Namaz probably does not understand the basic principles of humanity, what is this hatred that is filled in the heart of this soldier, Delhi Police is requested to file a case against this soldier under appropriate sections. Enter and terminate its service," Imran wrote.