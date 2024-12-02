Delhi Police Recover 20 Stolen Bikes, Dismantled Parts From Multi-City Theft Network

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled a two-wheeler theft syndicate, arresting five individuals and recovering a large cache of stolen vehicles and parts. The operation followed a complaint by Anand Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand Enclave in Burari, whose motorcycle was stolen on the night of November 24.

By analyzing CCTV footage, police identified six suspects. One juvenile was apprehended and confessed that he and two friends were hired by two individuals from Khajuri Khas to steal motorcycles.

The investigation led to Muhammad Farooq from Loni Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, identified as the syndicate's mastermind. An auto mechanic, Farooq purchased stolen vehicles from gang members and dismantled them to sell parts in Surat, Pune, Bangalore, and other cities.

Police recovered 20 stolen two-wheelers, 51 number plates, 10 chassis, and various dismantled bike parts from Farooq's storage. Five individuals, including Farooq and Hasan Khan alias Sahnawaz, have been arrested, while efforts continue to apprehend other co-conspirators. A total of 58 theft cases have been resolved with these arrests.