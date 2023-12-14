Delhi Police registers case under UAPA in connection with Parliament security breach

The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach, officials said on Thursday. On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, a significant security breach occurred on Wednesday when two individuals, identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, breached security measures. During the Zero Hour, they leaped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery.

The intruders released yellow gas from canisters, creating a chaotic situation, and shouted slogans before being subdued by some Members of Parliament (MPs). The incident underscores the vulnerability of security protocols and the need for heightened vigilance to prevent such breaches in the future. Authorities are likely to conduct a thorough investigation to understand the motives behind the breach and to enhance security measures to prevent similar incidents.

Lalit and Vishal Sharma are suspected to be their associates, police sources said. Vishal has been detained from Gurugram in Haryana while Lalit is on the run. All of them stayed at the rented house of Vishal Sharma and his wife Rakhi at Sector 7 in Gurugram. Manoranjan D, hailing from Mysuru in Karnataka, completed his BE (Bachelor in Engineering) in 2016 and was looking after the family farm. He also worked in some firms in Delhi and Bengaluru, his family said. He got the authorisation pass to enter Lok Sabha from the office of BJP MP Pratap Simha and introduced Sagar Sharma, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, as a friend.