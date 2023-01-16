Delhi Police registers FIR against "offensive" remarks on daughters of Kohli, Dhoni on Twitter

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against "offensive" remarks made on daughters of cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma on Twitter after Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has sent a notice in this regard.

"After my notice, Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of offensive comments made on the daughters of Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and behind bars," DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted with a copy of her complaint.

The Delhi Police has confirmed tothat an FIR has been registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit (IFSO) of the special cell.

"FIR registered by IFSO Unit of Special Cell after a notice was sent by DCW chief Swati Maliwal on the reported objectionable remarks against the daughters of cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma on social media. We are pursuing the matter with Twitter," the Delhi Police told ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor