Delhi Police registers FIR against unknown persons in relation to removal of vigilance files

New Delhi [India], June 2 : An FIR has been registered against unknown persons for the "unauthorized removal of confidential records" from the Directorate of Vigilance, allegedly at the behest of AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The action was taken on a complaint filed by the Special Secretary of Vigilance, police said in a statement.

"Taking cognizance of false complaints against the Special Secretary and unauthorized removal of confidential records during night hours in the Directorate of Vigilance, Delhi Police has registered an FIR on the Factual Report submitted by Special Secretary (Vigilance), the government of NCT of Delhi," the police said.

According to the Delhi police, sensitive records and vigilance matters involving inquiry into high-profile individuals and officials were alleged to have been removed from the office of the Directorate of Vigilance. The vigilance matters were at different stages of inquiry, it said.

These records and cases include Excise Department chargesheets, papers related to CM's Residence, inquiry relating to Directorate of Information and Publicity payments, matters relating to Delhi Jal Board, Gold Theft Inquiry in the Trade and Taxes Department, Nexus between Prison officials and Minister of Prison, Demolition of Heritage Structure by the then CEO, DJB, Feed Back Unit etc.

"In the Factual Report, it was brought out that certain grounds were contrived to paralyze the ongoing inquiries and a false note was generated by Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, alleging extortion racket against the Special Secretary looking into these inquiries and thereby divesting the said Special Secretary (Vigilance) of his work. This was followed by the breach and trespassing into the room of Special Secretary (Vigilance) as per the directions of Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj during night hours of May 15-16 for the purpose of tampering with the records with mala-fide intentions," the police said.

Delhi Police further said that it was also informed in the factual report that in the name of an NGO, an Advocate submitted a complaint to Saurabh Bhardwaj, which was later found to be false and fabricated.

"In the factual report, it was submitted that the consequences of events clearly demonstrate that allegations made or contrived with design and ulterior motives by making forged, false and fabricated documents and complaints on behalf of NGO who immediately submitted on May 18 that they never made such complaint," it added.

However, the factual report of the Special Secretary (Vigilance) has called for an investigation keeping in view the public interest and also to prevent further damage to the Directorate of Vigilance and to himself, the police statement said.

The video footage of CCTV was already seized by Delhi Police and for the purpose of inquiry, a FIR was lodged in the Central District of Delhi in Police Station-IP Estate vide FIR on June 1 under sections 380, 464, 465, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it said.

