Delhi Police requested LG Anil Baijal to withdraw 17 cases registered during farmers' protest: Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Thursday said that police have written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal requesting withdrawal of 17 cases registered during farmers' protest.

"Of the total 54 cases registered by the Delhi Police, related to the farmers protest, the investigation of five cases has been completed and chargesheet filed, five cases have been marked as untraced while 44 cases are under investigation. Delhi Police has written to the office of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi requesting withdrawal of 17 cases," said Asthana while addressing Delhi Police's annual press briefing at the police headquarters.

The protests also witnessed protestors' violent takeover of the Red Fort on January 26, 2021.

"In order to probe a "larger conspiracy" behind these incidents, the Delhi Police had registered some under stringent sections of sedition and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act," he said.

On the question ofregarding the Delhi riots probe, Asthana said that a total of 758 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered related to the violence in which 2,456 arrests were made.

"Of all the suspects arrested, we have so far filed chargesheet against 1,610 people and 1,053 were released on bail. Of all, 1,356 are in jail. Other than these, we have chargesheet filed chargesheet in 100 cases in which trial has begun. Two of our cases have so far seen a conviction,"

Northeast riots broke out on the night of February 23, 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor