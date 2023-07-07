Delhi Police rescue 14 street dogs confined in Greater Kailash's flat

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Delhi Police rescued fourteen street dogs from South Delhi's Greater Kailash area where they were confined in a miserable condition by a woman on Thursday, police said.

A woman, the resident of GK-I, had been keeping 15 to 16 street dogs inside her flat without proper nutrition, care and protection for the last two to three years. Their waste was littered outside her flat and the entire staircase. The common hygiene of the surrounding area was also very pathetic, they said.

Following a complaint by VK Sinha, a case has been registered under section 269/291 of IPC at Greater Kailash-1 police station.

"During the investigation, the site was visited and the alleged woman was repeatedly requested to hand over the dogs to Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) teams for their treatment, but she was not cooperating," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Choudhary said.

As the woman was not cooperating a search warrant was issued by the court to rescue the dogs.

"On Thursday at 2 pm, a joint team of police, SPCA, IHBAS and MCD along with two local residents was formed and the team reached the spot where experts of MCD and SPCA inspected the site and gave their report," police said.

The report mentioned that it was essential to rescue dogs to save their lives, following which a rescue operation was conducted in the presence of the alleged woman.

All the dogs were rescued and kept in the animal vans in the presence of Veterinary Doctors with due care. They were shifted to a veterinary hospital in Delhi for further treatment.

"The IBHAS team counselled the alleged lady in the presence of her counsel," police said further.

