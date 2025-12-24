Delhi: Police return over 270 stolen mobile phones to owners in Dwarka

New Delhi, Dec 24 In a major citizen-centric initiative, the Dwarka District Police has recovered and returned more than 270 lost and stolen mobile phones to their rightful owners, reinforcing public trust in law enforcement and its commitment to service, officials said on Wednesday.

The recovery and handover programme was organised on December 23 at the conference hall of the Dwarka District Police office complex under the aegis of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh, IPS.

During the event, hundreds of residents who had earlier reported the loss or theft of their mobile phones received their devices back, bringing visible relief and smiles to their faces.

According to the police, the recoveries were made by the district’s dedicated Monitoring Cell, which systematically tracked missing and stolen mobile phones using technical surveillance and coordination with service providers. After verification, the rightful owners were contacted and invited to collect their devices.

The Monitoring Cell team worked under the supervision of ASI Jai Bhagwan, along with Head Constables Ombir, Rajesh, Rajbir and Bhajan Pal, and Constables Anil Kumar and Narsingh Dev.

The event was attended by DCP Ankit Singh, IPS, and Additional DCP Saurabh Chandra, along with other senior officers and staff members of the Monitoring Cell. Addressing the gathering, the DCP appreciated the dedication and professionalism of the personnel involved and encouraged them to continue organising such programmes regularly.

This comes two days after Shahdara District Police recovered 625 stolen, snatched and lost mobile phones valued at around Rs 1 crore under the “Operation Vishwas-2025".

The district-wide initiative, launched on May 1 2025, aims to trace and return stolen devices to their rightful owners using coordinated surveillance, data analysis and targeted operations.

According to the police, the recoveries were made through a combination of technical surveillance, IMEI tracking, call detail record analysis, and real-time data monitoring.

