Delhi Police seek 14-day custody of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

New Delhi, July 2 The Delhi Police on Saturday sought 14-day custody of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who is arrested in connection with a 2018 contentious tweet.

Zubair was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria at Patiala House Court this morning.

During the course of the hearing, Advocate Vrinda Grover appeared for Zubair, placed on record an application to record that electronic device and hard disc were seized, arguing that till date no hash value or clone is generated by cyber crime.

Atul Shrivastava, newly appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor for Delhi Police, argued that as per out CDR analysis, Zubair has accepted funds through Razor gateway, from Pakistan, Syria which needs further investigation.

The new charges invoked against Zubair are under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) and sec. 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Earlier, he was charged under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) for one of his objectionable tweets.

