Delhi Police seize drugs worth over Rs 1200 cr after arrest of Afghan nationals

New Delhi, Sep 6 In the latest development in connection with the arrest of two Afghan nationals who were recently caught by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, a senior official on Tuesday said they have recovered 10 kg of heroin valued at Rs 50 crore and 312 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 1200 crore from them.

The Special Cell said that it was a narco terror case. They have now lodged a separate case under UAPA in this connection.

"A total of 312.5 kgs narcotic drug methamphetamine and 10 kgs high purity heroin have been recovered so far. The contraband was sent to Chennai, from where it was sent to Lucknow and finally from there the drugs were sent to Delhi and were intercepted enroute," the police official said.

The Afghan nationals have been identified as Kabul resident Mustafa and Kandahar resident Rahimulla Rahim. Both the accused have refugee visas.

The official said that they were caught on September 3 from Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area following a tip off that they were coming to Delhi by car. Following their interrogation the police conducted a raid at Noida and recovered more heroin and narcotics. A vehicle was also intercepted which was being used for smuggling and 312 kg methamphetamine was recovered.

Both the accused are in police custody for 10 days.

"This is a new kind of module. They are focusing on methamphetamine. From Afghanistan it was sent to neighbouring countries, from there they sent it to the Arabian Sea and then Bay of Bengal to enter India. In the present case they used the Chennai coastal area to smuggle this drug consignment," the police said.

The official said that a raid was also conducted at Lucknow where 606 bags full of narcotic type substances were recovered and all were sent to the lab for testing.

