Delhi Police soon to arrest man who urinated on Air India co-passenger

New Delhi, Jan 5 Delhi Police on Thursday said that the accused, who urinated on his female co-passenger on an Air India flight, will be nabbed soon and teams have traced him.

"The accused is a resident of Mumbai and the investigators have found that his possible location is in some other state. He will be arrested at earliest," said a senior police official.

Delhi Police have booked the man on charges of molestation and indecent act.

Air India has banned the passenger for 30 days, who behaved in an inappropriate and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight.

An Air India spokesperson on Wednesday had said, "Air India has taken a very serious view of the incident, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight that caused extreme distress to a fellow passenger.

"A police complaint has already been lodged and Air India is committed to assist the law enforcement agencies as well as regulatory authorities."

The airline said that it has reported the matter to the aviation regulator DGCA for further action.

"As a first step, Air India has banned the passenger for 30 days, the maximum it is permitted to unilaterally do so, and reported the matter to the DGCA for further action," said the spokesperson.

The airline said that it has constituted an internal committee to look into the lapses by the airline crew.

"We have also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of Air India's crew and address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation. We are also in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process," said the spokesperson.

DGCA had sought a report from Air India into the incident which came to light weeks after a drunk man urinated on a woman co-passenger in the business class of an Air India flight in November last year. The matter was revealed after the woman reportedly wrote to the group chairman of Air India, N. Chandrasekaran.

The incident reportedly occurred on November 26, the drunk passenger allegedly urinated on a co-passenger in her 70s in the business class of an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The lights had been dimmed after a meal. The woman complained about the matter to the crew and told them her clothes, shoes and bag were soaked in urine. Reports said that the crew allegedly gave her a set of clothes and slippers and told her to return to her seat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor